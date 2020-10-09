Hibbing Public Schools lunch menu

Oct. 12-16

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham cracker

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools cafeteria lunch menu

Oct. 12-16

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crispy baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments