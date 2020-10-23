Hibbing Public Schools lunch menu

Oct. 26-30

Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools cafeteria lunch menu

Oct. 26-30

Monday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/ meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Friday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

