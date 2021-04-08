Hibbing school lunch menus

April 12-16

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crispy baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Roast chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices

Chisholm school lunch menus

April 12-16

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crispy baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh salad, garlic toast, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus

April 12-16

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crispy baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh salad, garlic toast, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices

