Hibbing Schools lunch menus
Nov. 22-26
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, steamed mixed veggies, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green vegetables, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: School is not in session
Friday: School is not in session
Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu
Nov. 22-26
Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: School is not in session
Friday: School is not in session
If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
