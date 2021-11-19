Hibbing Schools lunch menus

Nov. 22-26

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, steamed mixed veggies, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green vegetables, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Nov. 22-26

Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

