Hibbing school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 1-5

Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, whole kernel corn, creamy coleslaw, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, zesty salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: School is not in session

Chisholm school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 1-5

Tuesday: Fiesta pizza w/fixings, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, zesty salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices, cookie

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Cheese bread dunkers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, creamy coleslaw, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 1-5

Tuesday: Fiesta pizza w/fixings, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, zesty salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices, cookie

Friday: Cheese bread dunkers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, creamy coleslaw, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

