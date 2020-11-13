Hibbing school lunch menu
Nov. 16-20
Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican Taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Roasted turkey over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu
Nov. 16-20
Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican Taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel dinner, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: School is not in session
