School Lunch Menus May 27, 2022

Hibbing Schools lunch menuMay 30-June 2Monday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, fresh garden veggies, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, surprise treatChisholm Schools lunch menuMay 30-June 2Monday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, surprise treatNashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menuMay 30-June 2Monday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, crunchy fresh veggies, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat
