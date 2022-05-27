Hibbing Schools lunch menu

May 30-June 2

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, fresh garden veggies, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat

Chisholm Schools lunch menu

May 30-June 2

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

May 30-June 2

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, crunchy fresh veggies, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat

