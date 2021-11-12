Hibbing Schools lunch menus

Nov. 15-19

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Nov. 15-19

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Friday: School is not in session

If you would like your school’s lunch menus added to the weekly update send your lunch menus to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

