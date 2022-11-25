School lunch menus Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hibbing SchoolsNov. 28-Dec. 2Monday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Cheesy lasagna roll ups w/marinara sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: BBQ rib on ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesChisholm SchoolsNov. 28-Dec. 2Monday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Cheesy lasagna roll ups w/marinara sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: BBQ rib on ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesNashwauk-Keewatin SchoolsNov. 28-Dec. 2Monday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on ww bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Chicken patty on ww bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, baked beans, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesFriday: BBQ rib on ww bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Milk Sauce Gastronomy Food Baked Beans Fresh Fruit Lettuce Applesauce Garlic Bread Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jon Andrew Rittgers Five-vehicle crash injures two Patricia Plesha Bois Forte Native Names Map to be unveiled Wendy Rae Syverson Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
