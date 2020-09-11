Hibbing Public Schools lunch menu

Sept. 14-18

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, tangy chilled tomato sauce, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm Public Schools lunch menu

Sept. 14-18

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, school bus cookie

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools lunch menu

Sept. 14-18

Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, school bus cookie

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

