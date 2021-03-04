Hibbing school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 8-12

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, pickle spear, potato salad, crispy baby carrots, pineapple, low fat milk choices, fruit snacks

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, steamed green beans, fresh veggies, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Chisholm school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 8-12

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, fruit snacks

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, steamed green beans, fresh veggies, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 8-12

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, fruit snacks

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: School is not in session

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments