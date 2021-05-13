Hibbing School lunch menu

May 17-21

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Chisholm School lunch menu

May 17-21

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

May 17-21

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments