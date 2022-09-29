School Lunch Menus Sep 29, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hibbing schoolsOct. 3-7Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, puddingThursday: Sloppy joe on a ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Fiesta pizza w/toppings, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choicesChisholm schoolsOct. 3-7Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, sweet kale chopped salad, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookieThursday: Sloppy joe on a ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Fiesta pizza w/toppings, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choicesNashwauk-Keewatin SchoolsOct. 3-7Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookieWednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Sloppy joe on ww bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Fiesta pizza w/fixings, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesIf you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carrot Milk Food Gastronomy Chicken Fixing Black Bean Salad Green Bean Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bois Forte convenience store project near Eveleth moves forward Rebecca ‘Becky’ Kay Radle Grief relief in an abandoned mine pit Dr. James Frederick ‘Jimmy’ Napoli Burglaries in Clinton/Cherry Townships result in arrests Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.