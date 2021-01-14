Hibbing school lunch menu

Jan. 18-22

Monday: BBQ rib on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Taco w/fixings, whole kernel corn, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, potato wedge, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Italian dunkers w/meat sauce, seasoned green beans, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Deli turkey sandwich w/shredded lettuce, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips

Chisholm school lunch menu

Jan. 18-22

Monday: BBQ rib on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: French toast sticks, sausage patties, potato wedge, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Italian dunkers w/meat sauce, seasoned green beans, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Deli turkey sandwich w/shredded lettuce, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu

Jan. 18-22

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh Romaine lettuce, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread, fresh veggies, diced pears, low fat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh veggies, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Italian pizza w/fixings, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

