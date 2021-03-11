Hibbing school lunch menus (cafeteria)
March 15-19
Monday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, creamy coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, cheese stick, oven browned potatoes, mixed fruit cup, whole grain dinner roll, low fat milk choice
