Hibbing school lunch menu

Nov. 9-13

Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu

Nov. 9-13

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, bold black bean salsa, fiesta rice, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, cookie

Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Thursday: Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, corn, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Friday: Cheese quesadillas with fixings, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

