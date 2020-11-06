Hibbing school lunch menu
Nov. 9-13
Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: School is not in session
Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu
Nov. 9-13
Monday: School is not in session
Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, bold black bean salsa, fiesta rice, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, cookie
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Thursday: Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, corn, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Friday: Cheese quesadillas with fixings, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
