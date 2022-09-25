School Lunch Menus Sep 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hibbing SchoolsSept. 26-30Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, cookieTuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Dress your dog day! Hot dog on whole wheat bun w/choice of chili, cheese and relish, creamy potato salad, baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites,whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesChisholm SchoolsSept. 26-30Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cupTuesday: Nachos w/ meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Dress your dog day! Hot dog on whole wheat bun w/choice of chili, cheese and relish, creamy potato salad, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesNashwauk-Keewatin SchoolsMonday: Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cupTuesday: Nachos w/ meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Dress your dog day! Hot dog on whole wheat bun w/choice of chili, cheese and relish, creamy potato salad, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Robert Frank Tomassoni Bois Forte convenience store project near Eveleth moves forward Malory Jo Schaefbauer Norma Schleppegrell Joan Lee Gustafson Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
