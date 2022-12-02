Hibbing schools
Dec. 5-9
Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on ww bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato fries, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cup
Tuesday: Pancake and sausage bites, crispy hash brown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Footlong hotdog on ww bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, ham sandwich, fresh baby carrots and jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberrry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices
Chisholm schools
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberrry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Footlong hotdog on ww bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, ham sandwich, fresh baby carrots and jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberrry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
If you would like your school’s lunch menu printed in the Mesabi Tribune, please send monthly menu to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
