Hibbing school lunch menu
Jan. 25-29
Monday: School is not in session
Tuesday: Chicken fillet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Wednesday: Italian pizza, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Friday: Shrimp poppers, cheese stick, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Chisholm school lunch menu
Jan. 25-29
Monday: Chicken fillet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Tuesday: Italian pizza, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Wednesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Thursday: Shrimp poppers, cheese stick, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, chilled fruit, low fat milk
Friday: School is not in session
N-K school lunch menu
Jan. 25-29
Monday: School is not in session
Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers
• • •
If you would like your school menu printed please send the information to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.