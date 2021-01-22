Hibbing school lunch menu

Jan. 25-29

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Chicken fillet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Wednesday: Italian pizza, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Thursday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Friday: Shrimp poppers, cheese stick, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Chisholm school lunch menu

Jan. 25-29

Monday: Chicken fillet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Tuesday: Italian pizza, creamy coleslaw, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Wednesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh veggies, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Thursday: Shrimp poppers, cheese stick, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, chilled fruit, low fat milk

Friday: School is not in session

N-K school lunch menu

Jan. 25-29

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

