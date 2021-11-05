Hibbing Schools lunch menus

Nov. 8-12

Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Nov. 8-12

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

