Hibbing school lunch menus

May 24-28

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, whole kernel corn, fresh veggies, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, creamy coleslaw, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, cheese stick, oven browned potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Chisholm school lunch menus

May 24-28

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus

May 24-28

