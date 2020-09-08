Hibbing Public Schools lunch menu

Sept. 7-11

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: School is not in session

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices, welcome back cookie

Thursday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm Public Schools lunch menu

Sept. 7-11

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools lunch menu

Sept. 7-11

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices, welcome back cookie

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

