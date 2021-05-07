Hibbing School lunch menu
May 10-14
Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, whole kernel corn, creamy coleslaw, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajitas w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices, cookie
Thursday: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Italian pizza, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Chisholm School lunch menu
May 10-14
Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu
May 10-14
