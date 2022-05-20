Hibbing School lunch menu

May 23-27

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, steamed mixed vegetables, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat

Thursday: BBQ rib on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, oven browned potatoes, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm School lunch menu

May 23-27

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, Mini Rice Krispie bar

Thursday: Toasted grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choies

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

May 23-27

Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, spring mix greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments