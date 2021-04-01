Hibbing school lunch menus

April 5-9

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunker w/meat sauce, whole kernel corn, creamy coleslaw, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, zesty salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Sloppy Joe on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Fiesta pizza w/fixings, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Chisholm school lunch menus

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus

