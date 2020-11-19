Hibbing school lunch menu
Nov. 23-27
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: School is not in session
Friday: School is not in session
Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu
Nov. 23-27
Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Thursday: School is not in session
Friday: School is not in session
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.