Hibbing school lunch menu

Nov. 23-27

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu

Nov. 23-27

Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie bar

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hash brown, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

