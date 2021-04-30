Hibbing School lunch menu

May 3-7

Monday: Roasted chicken filet on a whole wheat bun w/shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices pudding

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, fresh veggies, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, garden green salad, whole wheat bread, diced pears, low fat milk choices

Chisholm School lunch menu

May 3-7

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

May 3-7

