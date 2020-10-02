Hibbing Public Schools lunch menu
Oct. 5-9
Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choicers
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, zesty salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices, pudding
Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, carrot coins, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Fiesta pizza with fixings, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin Public Schools cafeteria lunch menu
Oct. 5-9
Monday: Teriyaki chicken bites, Asian brown rice, steamed broccoli, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, bold black bean salsa, fiesta rice, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, carrot coins, diced pears, low fat milk choices
Thursday: Sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, corn, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Friday: Fiesta pizza with fixings, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
