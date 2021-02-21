Hibbing, Chisholm and N/K school lunch menus
Feb. 22-26
Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Hot dog on whole wheat bun, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey sandwich, fresh baby carrots, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, seasoned green beans, diced pears, low fat milk choices
