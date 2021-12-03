School Lunch Menus Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hibbing Schools lunch menusDec. 6-10Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, Shredded lettuce, Sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, Lowfat milk choices, CookieTuesday: Pancake and sausage bites, Crispy hashbrown, Tangy chilled tomato juice, Fresh fruit, Lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, Creamy potato salad, Baked beans, Chilled applesauce, Lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, Deli turkey and cheese sandwich, Fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, Deli coleslaw, Fresh fruit, Lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken stix, Oven browned potatoes, Strawberry spinach salad with poppyseed dressing, Fresh broccoli bites, Whole wheat bread, Diced pears, Lowfat milk choicesNashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menusDec. 6-10Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce,sweet potato waffle fries, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cupTuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauces, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots & crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fresh Fruit Milk Potato Salad Food Gastronomy Baked Beans Whole Wheat Bread Potato Sandwich Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Arlen Dean Maki Margaret B. Campbell Gail Frances Goettsch (Bischoff) Janet M. Westerlund Suzanne Jo Cimperman Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
