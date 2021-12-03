Hibbing Schools lunch menus

Dec. 6-10

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, Shredded lettuce, Sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, Lowfat milk choices, Cookie

Tuesday: Pancake and sausage bites, Crispy hashbrown, Tangy chilled tomato juice, Fresh fruit, Lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, Creamy potato salad, Baked beans, Chilled applesauce, Lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, Deli turkey and cheese sandwich, Fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, Deli coleslaw, Fresh fruit, Lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, Oven browned potatoes, Strawberry spinach salad with poppyseed dressing, Fresh broccoli bites, Whole wheat bread, Diced pears, Lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus

Dec. 6-10

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce,sweet potato waffle fries, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, pudding cup

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauces, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots & crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments