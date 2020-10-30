Hibbing School lunch menu

Nov. 2-6

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, whole wheat bread, diced pears, low fat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu

Nov. 2-6

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, whole wheat bread, diced pears, low fat milk choices

