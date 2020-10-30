Hibbing School lunch menu
Nov. 2-6
Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, whole wheat bread, diced pears, low fat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menu
Nov. 2-6
Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: During Hybrid bag lunches are available for pick-up at the High School from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, whole wheat bread, diced pears, low fat milk choices
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.