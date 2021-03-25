Hibbing school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 29-April 2

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun with shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, fresh veggies, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

Chisholm school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 29-April 2

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun with shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, fresh veggies, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots, frosty blueberries, low fat milk choices

Friday: School is not in session

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 29-April 2

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun with shredded lettuce, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, low fat milk choices, cookie

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, zesty salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, fresh veggies, calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Thursday: School is not in session

Friday: School is not in session

