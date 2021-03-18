Hibbing school lunch menus (cafeteria)

March 22-26

Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices

Tuesday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices

Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices

Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices

Chisholm school lunch menus (cafeteria)

Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus (cafeteria)

