Hibbing school lunch menus (cafeteria)
March 22-26
Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Chisholm school lunch menus (cafeteria)
March 22-26
Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin school lunch menus (cafeteria)
March 22-26
Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, au gratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices, baked chips
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
