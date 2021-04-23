Hibbing school lunch menus
April 26-30
Monday: Chicken patty on whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, diced pears, low fat milk choices
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich on whole wheat bun, fresh veggies, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Wednesday: Hamburger on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, baked beans, chilled applesauce, low fat milk choices
Thursday: Italian whole wheat pasta w/meat sauce, garden fresh Romaine salad, garlic bread, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: BBQ rib on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, fresh broccoli bites, creamy potato salad, mixed fruit cup, low fat milk choices
