Eveleth-Gilbert Senior High School
12th grade exemplary honor roll
Cooper Robert Grahek, Addison Lee Johnson, Brianna Lynn Marshall
12th grade A honor roll
Amara JoAnn Carey, Elizabeth Marie Jankila, Samuel Thomas Nelson, Mackenzie Lauren Smith, Andrew Jeffrey Torrel, Amara Grace Wilcox
12th grade B honor roll
Joshua Jonathan Creer-Oberstar, Emma Marie Crum, Abby Caroline Gibson, Elizabeth Erma Gripp, Collin Ray Hill, Tyler Ray Jandrey, Cole Rodger Jensen, Nicholas Jeremy Kyander, Magdalena Jolene Landwer, Brandon Patrick Lind, Natalie Marie Petron, Haley Ann Schriber, Justine Nicole Schunk, Jacob Anthony Sickel, Elias Nathaniel Thieling, Gracie Nevaeh Thompson, Rachel Grace Woods
11th grade exemplary honor roll
William Lee Bittmann, Elijah Norman Boe, Isaiah David Erickson, Karson Kristopherl Intihar, Aaliyah Rose Konecny, Lauren Jean Lautigar, Drew Allen Nelson, Dillan Lee Olson, Carter Edward Orent, Brandon Gregory Pionk, Adrian Midtsundstad Prize, John Raymond Schulzetenberg, Hailey Marie Tarr, Brooke Joy Thyen, Karli Ann Yourczek
11th grade A honor roll
Ellie Lorraine Wierimaa
11th grade B honor roll
Abbygale Lynn Crum, Carter Victor Flannigan, Emily Mae Kemp, Jennie Georgene Krause, Emma Lu Rosewall, Lindsay Mae Tervola, Hannah Leslie Varda, Johanna Marie Westby
10th grade exemplary honor roll
Hanna Mae Beldo, Joshua John Blatnik, Jake Michael Bradach, Jared Mitchell Delich, Lydia Rose Delich, Sydney Marie Fitzgerald, Jadyn Anne Gaytan, Tayler Jo Harju, Anna Marie Heinonen, Amanda Louise Johnson, Maggie Susan Koskela, Avah Maija Kraushaar, Delaney Rose Maki, Morgan Ann Marks, Carter Michael Mavec, Brennan Joseph Muhich, Rebecca Ann Muster, Abygail Isabelle Roush, Peyton Alexander Smith Grace Audra Szykulski, Katelyn Ann Torrel, Hannah Kaylee Weston
10th grade A honor roll
Allie Christine Bittmann, Mason James Boggie, Griffin Robert Krmpotich, Jaden Matthew Lang, Blair Louise Noyes, Kadie Michelle Peterson, Kendra Leigh Rosati, Allie Johanna Sather, Shantel Miguelina Tejada de la Cruz
10th grade B honor roll
Brayden Joseph Grahek, Gunnar Anthony Krmpotich, Wyatt Scot Larsen, Connor William Matschiner, Alexander James Roen, Nathan Russell Spiering, Jordan Daniel Gary Takanen, Cooper Quinn Williams
9th grade exemplary honor roll
Marissa Kathleen Anderson, Eleanor Grace Bjorge, Isaac Anthony Lindhorst
9th grade A honor roll
Anna Sophia Beaudette, Gunnar Leonard George Alyssa Kaylin Grahek, Julia Kathryn Lindseth, Jaydon Anthony Peglow, Mia Antoinette Stark, Adrianne Ivy Thompson, Alec Jon Troutwine, Quinn Sheppard Ufford, Lucy Rose Virant
9th grade B honor roll
Corbin Joseph Anderson, Daisy Nan Andrews, Kyle Aaron Beaudette, Zachary James Diede, Alexandra Mae Flannigan, Bodi Oscar George, Jacqueline Anne Hoag, Cyrus Kristen Johnson, Corrine Michelle Kunnari, Ian Edward Mikulich, Teryn Jean Swan, Samuel Phillip Troutwine, Justin Ray Winkler, Jaelyn Christina Wright, Elyssa Tynie Ziegler
Eveleth-Gilbert Junior High School
Grade 8 exemplary honor roll
Aubrey Elizabeth Cherrington, Maggie Alice Gripp, Chelsea Patricia Jacka, Katelyn Elizabeth Johnson, Faith Marie LaBarre, Mikayla Joyce Nemanick, Sophia Cecelian Nemec
Grade 8 A honor roll
Rose Angeleana Dall, Andrew Claire Johnson, Haley Rae Kotnik, Nola Ann Kwiatkowski, Luca Pellini, Anna Belle Westby, Leah Isabelle Wierimaa
Grade 8 B honor roll
Lilly Rhea Jola, William John Kemp, Blake William Larson, Payton Michael Marks, Daniel Michael Olson, Hailie Lana Peterson, Victoriah Grace Snell, Cecelia Ann Virant, Sawyer McCoy Williams
Grade 7 exemplary honor roll
Allison Ruth Anderson, Eva Carolynn Chad, Alaina Lauren Grahek, Lauren Michelle Harju, Stefani Marie Hejda, Gracie Anna Rose Kainz, Elliot Bruno Kutsi, Brylie Marie Lang, Taylor Elizabeth Morley, Brynn Jean Rozinka, Abigail Rose Sather, Mackenzie Leigh Snell, Nora Rose Stark, Zoey Rian Thyen, Ayla Elizabeth Troutwine, Eavan Michael Warren, Holden Vincent Widmer
Grade 7 A honor roll
Savanna Marie Bergman, Ethan Michael Boe, Abigail Mae Edwards, Abrianna Le Ferkul, Jack Randall Hughes, Hailey Nicole Huismann, Michael Elsworth Kibbe, Shelbie Marie Novak, Sara Knicole Peterson, Rylie Chevelle Price, Madison Rene Roen, Aidan Charles Sandnas, Valerie Darlene Stanisich, Conner James Swan
Grade 7 B honor roll
Maximos William Andrews, Ryannlyn NicoleBernard, Levi Michael Bjorge, Emma Rose Bradach, Damien Xavior Childs, Isaac Jay Scott Clapsaddle, Alexis Rose Elg, Olivia Ann Marie Fernlund, Dalton Rian Fitch, Jace Jon Kauppi, Maxine Florence Lauseng, Emma Kay Lintula, Wyatt William Mettler, Isaiah Mark Olson, Samantha Jean Petron, Camron James Schwochert, Rory James Scuffy, Brooklyn Faith Smith, Jacinda Lillian Wilcox
