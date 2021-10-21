After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Veterans Day Celebration will return to Robert J. Elkington Middle School. The public is invited to join students in honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. For those unable to attend, the event will be replayed on ICTV throughout the month of November.
“We’re excited to be able to bring this event back to our community. It is important to us that our students understand the sacrifices that members of our armed forces have made in the name of freedom,” said RJEMS Assistant Principal Angie Berg. Berg led the organization of the event for four years.
The celebration will include performances from the RJEMS band and choir and a special program put together by the RJEMS Student Council.
Other events to be held throughout the district include flag honoring ceremonies, individual recognition ceremonies, and classroom lessons about the contributions of veterans.
Masks are strongly encouraged. RJEMS is located at 1000 NE 8th Avenue. Questions about the event can be directed to Angie Berg at 218-327-5700.
