Ribbon Cutting

The Hibbing Area Chamber staff, Ambassadors, and Board of Directors celebrated Sammy's Pizza's new owners, Joe and Brita Baratto, with a Ribbon Cutting. Sammy's Pizza is open Sunday-Saturday from 11 am to 10 p.m. for dine in, takeout, curbside to-go, and delivery.

 Photo submitted

