VIRGINIA — ReVive Virginia's popular art walk will be back this year in a new and more frequent form. First Thursdays QC (Quad Cities) is a monthly event that will pair local businesses with local artists, musicians and performers to celebrate the region’s creative community and small businesses, organizers told the Mesabi Tribune.
“We’re very excited to make this a monthly event and invite surrounding towns to participate,” Betsy Olivanti, ReVive chairwoman, said in a news release. “Community art events lead to repeat customers and increased sales for businesses, and new markets for artists. It’s a good example of a project that benefits a range of people.”
The first First Thursday QC is at 4 p.m. May 6. Both artists and businesses can sign up to participate at http://tinyurl.com/1stThursQC-signup. The cost for businesses is $25 to be a one-time or occasional host, or $15 per month for an annual commitment. Funds will be used to promote the host locations through social and traditional media advertising.
Businesses and artists will “choose” each other — each group will have a list of participants and make connections to their host or artist.
“Some businesses may choose to have special discounts, food, beverage or candy tastings, or other activities when they host an artist,” Olivanti said. “Artists may of course sell their works, but they could also have a demonstration, reading or musical performance. It would be great to get the whole Quad Cities community involved. It is our hope that restaurants will offer First Thursday specials to further encourage residents and visitors to get out and shop, dine and have fun in our cities.”
Participating businesses will receive a sandwich board to place outside to promote the event. Businesses that commit to one year of hosting will be able to keep the sandwich board and use it for other purposes as well.
“We’re grateful to our grant funders who are helping us launch this project, including the Virginia Community Foundation, Explore Minnesota Tourism, and Iron Range Resources,” said First Thursdays committee member Mary McReynolds. “Iron Range Tourism and the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce are also sponsoring and helping promote the event.”
ReVive Virginia is a grassroots effort focused on improving the Virginia Downtown Business District through cooperative efforts with private, public and community partnerships.
Questions about First Thursdays QC can be directed to: firstthursdaysqc@gmail.com.
