U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber

U.S. Rep Pete Stauber on Friday morning said that he also signed on to a bid to get the U.S Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

Stauber is now the second known Minnesota Republican congressman to sign onto the attempt. It was recently thought that the U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer was the lone GOP congressman from the state to join 106 House Republicans in joining the brief, the Star Tribune reported as of Thursday.

Stauber, a Republican representing the Eighth Congressional District, took to Twitter to report that he had “joined an amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court review the lawsuit brought forward by the Texas Attorney General and address the American people’s questions on the integrity of this presidential election.” He added, “Due to a clerical error in the filing, my name has not yet appeared on the list of signers. This will be fixed soon.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's 62 Electoral College votes in four swing states — Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in the four states.

Stauber, Emmer, U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Representative-elect Michelle Fischbach, all Republicans, have refused to acknowledge comment on President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden. They have also declined to comment on Trump’s fraud claims regarding the election.

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday called the Texas lawsuit an "evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn't like the result." But a group of conservative Republican Minnesota legislators, including Rep. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake, wrote to Paxton Thursday to ask him to add Minnesota to the list of targeted states.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This is a devolving story. Check back for updates.

