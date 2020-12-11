U.S. Rep Pete Stauber on Friday morning said that he also signed on to a bid to get the U.S Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.
Stauber is now the second known Minnesota Republican congressman to sign onto the attempt. It was recently thought that the U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer was the lone GOP congressman from the state to join 106 House Republicans in joining the brief, the Star Tribune reported as of Thursday.
Stauber, a Republican representing the Eighth Congressional District, took to Twitter to report that he had “joined an amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court review the lawsuit brought forward by the Texas Attorney General and address the American people’s questions on the integrity of this presidential election.” He added, “Due to a clerical error in the filing, my name has not yet appeared on the list of signers. This will be fixed soon.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's 62 Electoral College votes in four swing states — Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in the four states.
Stauber, Emmer, U.S. Congressman Jim Hagedorn and Representative-elect Michelle Fischbach, all Republicans, have refused to acknowledge comment on President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden. They have also declined to comment on Trump’s fraud claims regarding the election.
Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday called the Texas lawsuit an "evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn't like the result." But a group of conservative Republican Minnesota legislators, including Rep. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake, wrote to Paxton Thursday to ask him to add Minnesota to the list of targeted states.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
This is a devolving story. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.