BRAINERD, Minn. — Tuesday at its annual summer conference in Brainerd, the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association awarded Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) its Public Service Award. Rep. Sandstede earned the award for her support of municipal utilities, particularly her efforts to obtain relief funding for municipal utilities and their customers who were hit hard by the effects of the 2021 polar vortex, according to a House of Representatives news release.

“I’m deeply grateful to the membership of MMUA – including Hibbing Public Utilities – for their recognition. Consumers should expect affordable, reliable energy, but after the 2021 polar vortex, natural gas prices spiked 5,000%. Ratepayers – who comprise the ownership of a municipal utility – deserve relief,” Rep. Sandstede said. “At its core, the impact municipal utilities and consumers faced in 2021 boils down to price gouging. Global behemoths that supply wholesale natural gas to our utilities being able to profit off of people to such a ridiculous degree in the middle of winter is outrageous. I remain committed to delivering stronger protections to ensure companies can’t get away with unconscionable price gouging to take advantage of consumers.”

