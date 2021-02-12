CHISHOLM — New opportunities for winter outdoor recreation enthusiasts are opening up on the Iron Range.
The North Star Loop Trail of the city-owned Redhead Mountain Bike Park, near Minnesota Discovery Center, is slated to open exclusively for snowshoeing on Monday, February 15, according to a press release.
All of the other trails at the Redhead Mountain Bike Park remain temporarily closed. Activities other than snowshoeing, including hiking, dogs, and skiing, are prohibited to prevent damage to the trail.
A $1.77 million grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board was used to cover the cost of constructing the trail that is now owned and operated by the city. Phase I of the project, estimated at 15 miles, opened in June 2020. Construction continued on another 10 or so miles of trail this past summer into fall and is anticipated to open this year.
IRRRB, Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists group remain partners with the city on this venture, according to Chisholm Economic Development Coordinator Stephanie Skraba.
Operating under a joint powers agreement, MDC serves as the trailhead facility for Redhead and helps coordinate promotion, development, and park maintenance alongside Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC), the local iron range mountain bike club responsible for maintaining the trails via the joint powers agreement, according to MDC Marketing Coordinator Jordan Metsa.
In the press release from MDC, Metsa provides a visual description of the Northstar Loop of the Redhead Trail, which will soon be opening to snowshoeing, and later to fat tire biking.
“The trail offers stunning scenery every step of the way, including a wooden bridge neatly nestled among the tall timbers of Redhead, visually interesting terrain that changes in elevation throughout the hike, and of course the famous cliff-side views overlooking the mine-pit that make Redhead so special,” writes Metsa.
MDC Executive DIrector Donna Johnson shared her thoughts on the new venture.
“We are excited to be on the cusp of reopening this gorgeous park to the public for winter recreation,” Johnson is quoted in the release. “It’s another great opportunity for northland families and adventure seekers to get out of the house and immerse themselves in Iron Range history.”
The North Star Loop Trail consists of approximately three miles of looped trail that starts and ends at the main trailhead just outside the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
The City of Chisholm was recently granted approximately $2,100 from the Iron Range Tourism Bureau’s Trails Task Force to cover half of the cost of a Snow Dog Trail Groomer. The Iron Range Off Road Cyclists Group covered the remainder of the cost.
The new state-of-the-art groomer will help IROC maintenance volunteers and MDC staff create a solid base that will allow for an enjoyable riding experience for fat tire bike riders, according to Metza.
Iron Range Tourism Bureau Executive Director Beth Pierce also weighed in on the coordinated effort.
“It’s great to see the community coming together around this new and unique trail system,” Pierce is quoted in the release. “After a very successful soft opening last summer, we learned that the experience Redhead offers stands alone. I cannot wait to see how this new groomer will extend the life of the park from just a summer destination to a year-round recreation area.”
Starting Feb. 15, the North Star Loop will be open seven days a week, from dawn to dusk until the spring thaw. The entire park will temporarily close again during the spring thaw to allow the trails to adequately dry, according to the release.
Metza said it was determined during planning meetings and grooming efforts taking place the past two months that much of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park’s nearly 25 miles of trail are not suitable for winter use, nor are they able to be groomed, because of their unique man made landscape and narrow trail corridors.
“Nonetheless, Redhead volunteers have been working hard to identify safe looped trails that offer the breathtaking vistas that make Redhead so appealing,” wrote Metza. “Additionally, volunteers have been grooming trails by snowshoe trying to create a good base for the groomer to ride along and to help identify any concerns prior to opening the park to the public.”
Gary Sjoquist, a consultant contracting with the city of Chisholm to help Chisholm businesses prepare for the anticipated influx of mountain bike-related tourism from the Redhead Trail also shared his thoughts on the project. Sjoquist, of the Twin Cities, is a Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee and is also a professional mountain bike rider and racer.
“It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to put together a recreation plan for any mountain bike park, especially systems like Redhead that are technically challenging without snow,” said Sjoquist. “Although, we would have liked to be open earlier this winter, we must make sure we are doing things right and paying attention to detail, our goal is to offer an experience folks keep coming back for and logistically speaking, that can take a little time.”
By having a soft opening of designated trails this year, Sjoquist said there’s a possibility of expanding the trail to allow more uses next winter, including hiking and dogs.
What’s available at the trailhead?
Youth and adult snowshoe rentals are available inside the Winter Entrance at MDC. Redhead MTB Park guests are invited to utilize free parking and bathrooms. Indoor bathrooms are available during museum hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee to snowshoe or to visit the Miner’s Daughter Gift Shop at MDC. Regular admission rates apply to visit the museum.
Redhead Mountain Bike Park winter maps, tire pressure guidelines, manual air pumps, and special low psi gauges are available to Redhead guests inside the Winter Entrance at MDC.
It is noted in the press release that a minimum tire width of 3.8 inch tires will be required once the Redhead Trail opens to mountain biking.
Those frequenting the Redhead Trail for snowshoeing or fat-tire biking on the North Star Loop are encouraged to dress warm, and bring along water and snacks.
For updates and closures, you can check the TrailForks app, or the Redhead Mountain Bike Park website, mndiscoverycenter.com/visit/redhead-mountain-bike-park/, and the Redhead social media page.
For questions you can email Minnesota Discovery Center at info@mndiscoverycenter.com, or by phone at 218-254-7959.
