VIRGINIA — Take out your toboggans and sliding tubes, sleds and saucers. There will be a sledding party Sunday at the big hill of the Virginia Golf Course.
Yes, the temperature might be a bit chilly, but the event — part of introducing a new face to the community — is still a go. And there will be snacks, coffee and hot cocoa to help sledders warm up.
The party, which begins at noon, with parking available near the golf course’s Northern Divide Bar & Eatery, is being hosted by Recovery Alliance Duluth, which is opening an Iron Range location at Olcott Plaza in Virginia.
Recovery Alliance Duluth (RAD), a peer-based Recovery Community Organization, launched last year. While headquartered in Duluth, it serves the entire Arrowhead region.
“We are excited for this event this weekend (in Virginia), and to do more in that community,” said Beth Elstad, RAD co-founder. The Olcott Plaza site will provide “more of a physical presence, a landing pad” for serving the Range, she said.
The peer-based model offers support to individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder via the personal experience and knowledge of trained Peer Recovery Specialists who have firsthand understanding of recovery.
“I am a person in long-term recovery,” noted Elstad, whose story is available on the RAD website, recoveryallianceduluth.org. Elstad first experimented with alcohol in her early-teens. Her own journey of recovery began after hearing a colleague share his experience.
According to the website: “RAD is built to help individuals seeking recovery, family members who need support, and the community-at-large reduce the shame and stigma around substance use disorder. We accomplish this through peer-to-peer recovery support, community education, and advocacy.”
“We meet where they are at and provide individualized recovery services,” Elstad said. As a Recovery Community Organization (RCO), RAD “supports all paths to recovery” and is not affiliated with any particular treatment providers.
It takes referrals, but community members can contact the organization directly to seek help.
RAD works with people before, after and during treatment, or in lieu of treatment — whatever pathway is more effective for the individual, Elstad said.
“It’s another opportunity to meet others who may have a shared experience,” she said. “When doing that, it breaks down stigma.”
RAD was founded with assistance from The Victory Fund, a Duluth-based organization established in 2012 to help communities in northeastern Minnesota identify, address and resolve chronic health issues. Since 2016, The Victory Fund has been especially focused on supporting drug and alcohol recovery programs.
RAD’s Virginia office was made possible with assistance from an innovation fund of St. Louis County Public Health & Human Services.
“St. Louis County has been a phenomenal collaborator,” Elstad said. RAD works with child protective services, safe babies and DWI courts, jails and corrections.
“The goal is to have a recovery-oriented system where no one falls through the cracks,” she added. “If you go to the doctor, your recovery needs are met. If you are in school, your recovery needs are met. Whatever you are doing, your recovery needs are met.”
Certified Peer Recovery Specialists, who complete a 46-hour training and must pass an exam to earn credentials, are committed to their own recovery and “use a strength-based approach to help a person become ready and willing to explore their options for healing,” according to RAD. The peers are not a sponsor or a therapist, but rather a role model, mentor, advocate, and motivator.
The position also offers “an employment opportunity” for individuals who have lived with addiction.
Several people from the Iron Range were among those who participated in the first training, Elstad said. “They brought their passion back to the community.”
As someone who has been in recovery for some time, “I can use my experience to inspire others,” added Elstad, who lost her oldest son — who lived with PTSD, depression and anxiety — to suicide.
“The memory of my son’s resilience continues to motivate me to talk about my recovery and extend the same support and grace I received when I began my journey, nearly 23 years ago,” she wrote on the RAD website.
The other two RAD founders, Julie Vena, and Gary Olson, are also experienced in the area of recovery. Vena is a person in long-term recovery and Olson spent 46 years working with hundreds of people and their families living with addiction during his career with Duluth drug treatment and housing organizations.
When people are able to speak with and learn from others who have gone through something similar to themselves, “that commonality,” Elstad said, allows “those conversations to go deeper.”
Peer-based recovery support services have been proven effective, according to RAD.
In 2017, the Minnesota Legislature passed a Substance Use Disorder Reform plan making peer support reimbursable, to both provide the service and to help address the need for the additional workforce. The passage of the legislation brought greater community awareness to develop peer-based services.
Elstad said she is looking forward to growing the program on the Range and for “opportunities to do things that normalize recovery.” Sunday’s sledding party is just one way — by offering an activity to bring community members together.
“Recovery is real, and it’s everywhere,” Elstad said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to support the overall well-being of people in our community. I’m honored to be part of that process.”
For more information on Recovery Alliance Duluth, visit recoveryallianceduluth.org, call 218-576-6005, or find the organization on Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.