At least one Iron Range seat in the Legislature appears headed for a closer look after elections results wrapped up early Wednesday morning.
Incumbent Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, trailed Republican challenger Rob Farnsworth by a mere 47 votes — about 0.21 percent of the 21,823 votes counted as of 1:20 a.m. Wednesday — tossing the longtime DFL seat into some uncertainty.
The apparent margin of victory itself would toss the race into automatic recount territory, but the slim vote margin could also be upended by late-arriving absentee ballots.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has told counties to count every ballot in every race received up until Tuesday, Nov. 10. That nuance has been challenged by Republicans on presidential-level votes, but it is unclear if it will impact down-ballot races.
A federal appeals court ordered counties segregate absentee or mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day in case of additional litigation. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed the GOP challenge to allow late votes counted, but still required them to be segregated and left open the chance that another legal challenge could invalidate them.
Challenging the results of down-ballot races could be full in-play for Republicans in the House 6A race if enough late ballots swing the totals back toward Sandstede.
More than 21,800 votes were cast in the House 6A race in 2020, topping voter turnout in 2016 (20,061) and 2018 (17,801), with 100 percent of precincts reporting. More than 24,000 voters were registered in the district.
Lislegard, Tomassoni win re-election bids
Two other incumbent Iron Range Delegation members claimed victory as results flowed in Wednesday morning.
Democratic State Sen. David Tomassoni held a 14-point lead over challenger John Moren with all precincts reporting by the early morning hours. He registered 25,499 votes (57.08 percent) to Moren’s 19,115 votes (42.79 percent).
Tomassoni has represented the Iron Range in Senate District 6 since 2001 and served in the House for eight years prior.
In the House 6B race, Democratic Rep. Dave Lislegard used a nine-point advantage to claim a second term against Republican challenger Julie Buria. With all precincts reporting, Lislegard used 12,442 votes (54.72 percent) to Buria’s 10,265 votes (45.14 percent).
The race was among the more highly publicized contests after Buria likened the state’s COVID-19 response to the Holocaust on social media and apologized, before later saying she was forced to apologize for the post. Buria, a Mountain Iron city councilor, was also linked to QAnon, a group that believes in and shares far-right conspiracy theories that claim Democrats are Satan-worshiping pedophiles running a sex-trafficking ring, among other false claims.
Bakk, Ecklund get the nod
Former Democratic Senate leader Tom Bakk of Cook is heading back to St. Paul after a double-digit margin of victory over challenger Christopher Hogan, a Republican.
Bakk tallied 26,641 votes (55.23 percent) in the Senate District 3 while Hogan managed 21,532 votes (44.64 percent).
Ecklund was involved in a back-and-forth battle throughout the night, but late results from Cook County pushed him over the edge against Republican Thomas Manninen.
Ecklund finished with 12,540 votes (52.41 percent) to Manninen’s 11,367 votes (47.51 percent).
All precincts reported in both races as of early Wednesday morning.
District 5 stays Republican
Incumbent Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids held a solid lead as of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in Senate District 5.
With about 95 percent of the precincts reporting, Eichorn possessed 18,852 (57.37 percent) to Democratic challenger Rita Albrecht’s 11,283 (34.34 percent). Two third party candidates accounted for more than 7 percent of the vote.
All precincts reported in the House District 5B race left open by current Republican Rep. Sandy Layman, who is retiring.
The name is changing, but the party is not. Republican Spencer Igo cruised to victory with 12,196 votes (60.75 percent) to Democrat Joe Abeyta’s 7,857 (39.13 percent).
