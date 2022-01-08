Do you have any goals for 2022? Any plans to try to learn something new? Check out our January display of how-to books for new things to try, including knitting, recipe books, a book about writing your first novel, planning a vacation, and more!
We will also begin offering our local January take-and-make project on Monday: Homemade Pizza in a Bag! The bag includes a recipe and ingredients to make a basic cheese pizza, as well as other recipes that can be made from the same dough. One bag per household, while supplies last.
Come back in mid-January for a regional take-and-make project: Create-a-Comic Kit with Minnesota author Chris Monroe. Each kit includes fun directions and space for drawing characters, some blank comic templates, and a felt tip pen to bring your comics to the page. An accompanying online video with Chris is available to any cartooners who want to watch it.
This year’s Adult Winter Reading program (which is also open to high school students) will start at the Aurora Public Library on January 3 and run through February 28. If you like low-key, this is a great program! Sign up, check out and read what you like, enter your name in a drawing each week you check something out and each week you finish a book, and report your totals at the end. If you like a twist, try the weekly reading challenge! (January’s challenges will include reading a biography or memoir, reading a book in a genre you don’t usually read, reading a book by a Minnesota author or from the Minnesota collection, and reading a poem or short story.) If competition motivates you, report your reading each week to move your team forward on the path through the woods. Read on the quiet side at the Aurora Public Library this winter!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.