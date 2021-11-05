Aurora Public Library news and notes
The Aurora Public Library is offering two “Take and Make” projects in November.
The first is a 3-Button Bowl sewing project. These kits, designed by Mary Mulari, include fabric, supplies, and instructions to hand or machine sew your own three button bowl. Make a gift for yourself, your family member, or your friend! Bowls will hold anything from candy to jewelry to keys or paper clips! A supplemental step-by-step video tutorial can be found on YouTube by searching for Three Button Bowl Craft. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. One kit per person, while supplies last!
The second project, geared toward younger children, is a Craft Stick Cocoa Cup and Marshmallow Guy craft. The kits contain directions and materials to make a craft stick cocoa cup and a marshmallow guy, as well as a picture to color and a packet of instant hot chocolate mix. This ARPA sub-grant project/program is made possible by 2021 CFDA 45.310, Library Services and Technology Act – American Rescue Plan Act, LS-250219-OLS-21 administered by MDE: State Library Services. One kit per child, while supplies last!
New books, movies, books on CD, and other resources are regularly added to the library’s circulating collection as well. Recent titles by Minnesota authors/artists, or set in Minnesota include:
Mni Sota Makoce — Gwen Westerman / Bruce White (nonfiction)
The Stolen Hours — Allen Eskens (mystery)
Waiting on Love — Tracie Peterson (Christian historical fiction)
Village of Scoundrels — Margi Preus (teen title)
CatStronauts Digital Disaster — Drew Brockington (children’s graphic novel)
The Beatryce Prophecy — Kate DiCamillo (children’s chapter book)
---
Hibbing Public Library notes
Greetings Library Lovers! The Hibbing Library is open every weekday, from 10:00 to 4:00 each day. During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to have. Stop by and grab a free Mystery Book Grab Bag. Ge sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
Memory Kits- We also have memory kits that you can check out and take home. They have flash cards and DVDs. If you know someone with memory loss issues, these kits could be used to help draw out memories and spark conversation.
Ancestry.com- the library has a subscription to Ancestry.com! We even went so far as to get the Library Edition, which is chock full of all sorts of cool information like obituaries, military records, censuses, and travel registers from all over the world. You’ll be able to stop by your local library and do some serious genealogical digging.
Other Online Resources
OverDrive - Free eBooks and eAudiobooks to learn a new craft or find a recipe as well as find great books for all ages! Arrowhead.overdrive.com
HomeworkHelp! - provides great resources to support students from elementary to college with online quizzes and live tutors!
JobNow - update your resume or practice interview techniques with live job coaches
eBooksMn - Free access to books for anyone living in Minnesota by Minnesota authors or publishers - Go to ebooksmn.org
Check out the Friends of the Hibbing Public Library Facebook page for a new online resource every day! - www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Hacienda
A hacienda is an estate or manor hour in the colonies of the Spanish Empire, typically used as plantations, mines or factories. Many haciendas combined these activities. The word is derived from the Spanish verb "hacer" or its gerund "haciendo", from Latin "facer", meaning 'to make' and 'making' respectively, and were largely business enterprises consisting of various money-making ventures including raising farm animals and maintaining orchards. In recent decades, the term has been used in the United States to refer to an architectural style associated with the earlier estate manor houses.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
