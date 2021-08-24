Duluth — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual and in-person public open house at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, to discuss potential intersection safety improvements along Highway 53 in Eveleth. The three intersections being studied are at Hat Trick Avenue, Progress Parkway and Bourgin Road.
The in-person open house will be held in the St. Louis County Public Works Building, 7823 Hwy 135, Virginia. Please park in the lower parking lot in the “training center” area. Those attending in person will be required to wear a mask. A link to the virtual meeting can be found on the project webpage athttps://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy53-eveleth/index.html. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording will be posted on the webpage to be viewed when convenient. There will be a presentation on the project, maps available to view and time to answer questions.
The public is also encouraged to participate in a survey studying safety improvements at the intersections. The survey only takes a few minutes to answer questions and mark on a map where there are concerns. A link to the survey can also be found on the project webpage.
