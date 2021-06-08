Near Itasca State Park — Protesters fighting the Enbridge Energy company’s push to replace an aging oil pipeline across northern Minnesota maintained a blockade at a pump station Tuesday as part of a summer drive to stop the project before it can go into service.
Four protesters spent the night attached to a boat that protesters had set up to block the entrance to the construction site. A Hubbard County sheriff's deputy and a handful of private security guards stood by.
The direct action was part of an Indigenous-led multi day event, called the Treaty People Gathering, which began over the weekend and is expected to reach into the week with prayer, marches and more direct action.
Organizers say they hope to draw attention to the fight against the pipeline that they argue will exacerbate climate change and threaten the waters of treaty lands in northern Minnesota.
Their primary goal is to push the Biden administration to stop the Line 3 project, as it did the Keystone XL pipeline.
The Two Inlets pump station, a few miles south of Itasca State Park, was a major focus of protests Monday, with some people chaining themselves to construction equipment before police made arrests. Law enforcement officials said they planned to release arrest figures later Tuesday. Some activist groups put the number at over 100.
Enbridge is replacing its current Line 3 oil pipeline, which is corroding and requires extensive maintenance, with a new pipe along a different route across northern Minnesota that will be able to carry about twice as much oil as the current line.
Line 3 opponents argue that, in addition to exacerbating climate change and putting nearby waters at risk, the project threatens tribal members' rights to hunt, fish and gather wild rice on land outside reservation borders — as outlined in several treaties with the U.S. government.
Enbridge says the original pipeline — built in the 1960s — is deteriorating and can run at only about half its original capacity. It says the new line, made from stronger steel, will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries
Protesters said the Treaty People Gathering was the largest show of resistance yet to the project. They also rallied Monday at the headwaters of the Mississippi, roughly 20 minutes away, chanting “Stop Line 3!” and “Water is life!”
Among those attending was actress Jane Fonda, who held signs with President Joe Biden’s image that said, “Which side are you on?”
“This is important. This is what we need,” she told The Associated Press, motioning toward the crowd.
Biden has not taken a stand on Line 3.
Calgary-based Enbridge this month began a final construction push on Line 3, which clips a corner of North Dakota on its way across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wis. The Canadian and Wisconsin replacement segments are already carrying oil.
As Enbridge ramps up construction, the fight to stop Line 3 continues on other fronts. A major decision is expected from the Minnesota Court of Appeals in the next two weeks that could stop work on the project.
Meanwhile, more than 100 protesters camped overnight in the path of the pipeline near the Mississippi headwaters. They plan to continue to fight the pipeline on the ground, for as long as necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.