CHISHOLM — There are a variety of winter-themed activities in store for the Chisholm Chamber of Commerce Polar Bear Days celebration in Chisholm.
Polar Bear Days is set to begin on Feb. 19 and runs through March 6.
Chamber Executive Director Shannon Kishel-Roche said the winter-themed celebration is taking place a couple of weeks later than normal, to allow businesses to get up and running again after being closed or reduced to curbside under executive orders.
The Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Chisholm Kids Plus as a sponsor for Polar Bear Days. The two entities coordinated with other chamber member businesses and organizations to develop this year’s event schedule.
“They have been a great partner for the chamber to work with,” Kishel-Roche said of the staff at Kids Plus.
There are a number of traditional Polar Bear Days activities on this year’s event schedule, including dining specials, a smear tournament, a dart tournament, and a luau party. Outdoor events planned for this year include a snowshoe outing, a sledding event, an outdoor volleyball tournament and an ATV ride.
Organizers note that indoor events are subject to limited capacity for the safety of participants.
Kishel-Roche said businesses and organizations planning outdoor activities are also taking extra precautions this year, “planning more safely” to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
There’s an abundance of free activities planned for kids and families scheduled for Polar Bear Days.
Curbside pickup for a Polar Bear Packet for kids is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 outside the Chamber office at 331 West Lake St.
The Chisholm Lion’s CLub is hosting an outside kids fun event with hot cocoa and S’mores by the fire, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, outside of Jim’s Sports Club.
Chisholm Public Library is offering a take and make class from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Sled the City, an event introduced last winter, is making a return. The city of Chisholm is hosting the popular sledding event, scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Third Avenue, alongside the police department and fire hall building.
“I am so excited to be able to bring back Sled the City to Chisholm and even more excited to offer it during Polar Bear Days,” City Councilor Travis Vake, who along with Mayor John Champa was instrumental in organizing the inaugural Sled the City event last year. “In a time where it is very hard to hold any type of event, we have again found a way to bring this to the community.”
Precautions are in place for Sled the City that follow a COVID plan approved by the council this past week. They include requiring face masks and social distancing.
Organizers are planning to add a bunny hill to Sled the City to accommodate younger kids and their families.
“This will help us with social distancing, and preventing anyone from congregating in a large group,” Vake noted. “Sledders will need to line up on the sidewalks this year while they wait to go down the hill and social distance during that time.”
Vake mentioned the vital role the city public works department plays in making Sled the City possible.
“I would like to send a big thank you to Larry Folstad (supervisor) and our public works employees for their willingness to build the hill (s) for this event,” Vake said. “I would also like to thank the other council members for supporting this event and continuing to give back to our amazing community.”
The Chisholm Public Library will be offering hot cocoa and cookies during Sled the City.
New this year are the Polar Bear Snow Bear Yard Contest and a snow sculpture contest. Both contests are free to enter.
Families are invited to create, decorate, photograph and post their Snow Bear on the Polar Bear Days Facebook Event page for chances at cash prizes of $100, $200, or $300.
For the snow sculpture contest, participating groups are allowed to sculpt any subject matter they wish, for a chance to win $100, $200 or $300 in prize money. The sculptures are to be created on the grounds of Heritage Manor Healthcare Center, Aspen Grove Assisted Living and Serving Hart, Inc. Assisted Living.
Groups participating in the snow sculpting contest will have from Feb. 19 through March 6 to work on their creations at their leisure. Residents of the nursing home and assisted living facilities, along with the general public will be able to view their work.
Kishel-Roche said the chamber reached out to the facilities in response to a request for people to build snowmen outside a facility in a neighboring community.
“The nursing home and assisted living facilities were really excited about it,” Kishel-Roche said.
Chisholm Public Works is providing the snow for the sculpture event.
Warming up for a good cause
There will be a Chili Warm Up fundraiser to benefit the Chisholm Community Foundation, from noon to 4 p.m., at Valentini’s Supper Club. Tickets for the chili fundraiser will be available at the door and also in advance at Valentini’s and Keyboard Liquor.
Ready to hit the trails
Northern Traxx ATV Club is planning its Polar Bear ride for Saturday, March 6. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Jim’s Sports Club. The ride departs to the Ed Walberg Trail at 11 a.m. and then to the Sportsman’s Club, located on the south side of Hannon Road for lunch and a bonfire at 2 p.m. Lunch is provided by the Northern Traxx Club. After lunch, riders will have the option of returning to Chisholm, or to continue on to Side Lake Trail.
For more information on Polar Bear Days, you can email the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce at 218-254-7930 or by email at info@chisholmchamber.com, or check out the Polar Bear Days Event page on Facebook.
