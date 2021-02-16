PIKE/SANDY — The Pike Sandy Women's Club 2021 Scholarship Award in the amount of $300 will be awarded to a local graduating senior who lives in the Pike, Sandy, Wuori or
Embarrass Townships or in an Unorganized Township that borders Pike Township. A letter of interest in this scholarship must be received prior to or no later than April 6, 2021. Please include in your letter which college or technical college you will be attending and any personal information about yourself, including your curriculum plus any extracurricular activities in which you have participated.
The Scholarship Award will be announced at the April 6 meeting of the Pike Sandy Women's Club. The Scholarship monetary award of $300 is payable to the scholarship recipient upon receipt by the Pike Sandy Women’s Club of a transcript of the completed first semester/quarter with satisfactory grades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.