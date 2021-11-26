Fat tire bike riders are pictured at a previous “Pie Burner” ride. This year’s ride is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, starting at Palmer’s Tavern and again serves as a collection drive for the Northeast St. Louis County Toys for Tots Foundation.
HIBBING – There’s an opportunity to wear off some of your holiday meal, while helping provide toys for children in need this Saturday.
Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) and Palmer’s Tavern, along with a host of community and other sponsors are hosting the “Pie Burner” fat tire bike ride Saturday in Hibbing.
The entry fee is a donation to Northeast St. Louis County Toys for Tots Foundation. New, unwrapped toys, books, stocking stuffers, and monetary donations (either cash or check) are being collected prior to the ride.
Starting at 8 a.m. donations of toys or monetary donations can be dropped off, and the ride is set to start at 9 a.m. sharp. All riders are required to sign a waiver.
The ride was started in 2012 by Joe Sacco, of Hibbing and one of his friends from Detroit Lakes, Minn., who happened to marry a girl from Hibbing.
“He called one September day and said we should ride the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” Sacco, a member of IROC, and fat tire biking enthusiast recalled in an email earlier this week.
In its first year, the event had eight riders, and has continued to grow ever since. Since 2009 the ride has started and ended at its current venue, Palmer’s Tavern in Hibbing.
As of Wednesday there were about 75 riders planning to participate this year.
Mike Hames, the local representative for Toys for Tots joined the ride in its second year and thought it needed to stand for something more.
“And what better way than brightening the lives of our area’s underprivileged youth,” Sacco surmised.
As they hit the trail on Saturday, Sacco and many of the longtime participants will no doubt have heavy hearts as they recall Craig Holgate, a local radio host and “Pie Burner” volunteer.
“Craig Holgate was instrumental in mentioning Toys for Tots — and he was also the reassuring voice for me when I was wavering on continuing with this event through the years,” Sacco said, recalling Holgate’s words of inspiration.
“You know Joe, this ride has become more than just you, because of you,” Sacco sadly recalled.
Tina Holgate also fondly recalled her husband’s devotion to the Pie Burner, and is helping out with this year’s ride.
“It’s a great day for our riders!” Holgate wrote in an email on Wednesday, while pointing out the benefit to Toys for Tots, not to mention the community with the influx of people coming in for the ride.
